30-year-old charged with attempted murder in girlfriend's beating

WAIANAE, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree attempted murder after allegedly beating his girlfriend with a weapon.

Kristopher Kalani's bail was set at $200,000.

Sources say the attack in Waianae happened early Thursday. The victim was taken to the hospital with head trauma, according to EMS.

This story will be updated.

