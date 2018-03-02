Credit union raises starting hourly pay to $15

HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union announced Friday that it's increasing its starting pay for entry-level employees to $15 an hour.

According to glassdoor, a site that records general pay and practices at companies, entry level jobs at the credit union before the change were in the $11 range.

The minimum hourly wage for Hawaii is $10.10 and lawmakers were recently considering a bill that would eventually raise the minimum to $15. The chair of the Senate Ways and Means committee blocked that bill Wednesday.

“HawaiiUSA has always offered market competitive wages to our staff," said Paul Chen, Talent Acquisition Manager. "With the increase to $15 per hour, we’ll be providing even more meaningful pay, as well as the tools, training, and benefits necessary to set HawaiiUSA apart from the crowd."

Potential applicants can can visit any of HawaiiUSA's 14 branches or their website to inquire about potential job opportunities.

“We realized early on that our staff are our greatest assets, as well as ambassadors of our core values: service, integrity, unity, and achievement," Chen said in a news release.

"Ensuring they’re well-compensated, in addition to being given every career and personal development opportunity available, are just some of the many ways we try to give back to them through our Life matters commitment.”