Saint Mark Lutheran School undergoing major renovations - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Saint Mark Lutheran School undergoing major renovations

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
KANEOHE, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Saint Mark Lutheran School in Kaneohe is undergoing major renovations, including a new two-story building housing preschool classrooms, new admin offices, meeting rooms and a robotics technology center.

The official groundbreaking ceremony is on March 13.

Dr. David Gaudi, head of Saint Mark Lutheran School, had more details on what's changing.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly