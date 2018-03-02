Thanks to wet winter, Hawaii drought-free for first time in 2 years

The heavy rains that's fallen over the past few months has watered the driest regions, leaving the entire state drought-free for the first time in more than two years.

“February was a really wet month in many areas of the state. That helped eliminate the last bits of drought that were remaining state wide,” NOAA hydrologist Kevin Kodama said.

That’s good news for Hawaii’s agricultural sector, especially farmers and cattle ranchers on the Big Island.

“As cattlemen we are always encouraged by more rainfall,” said Dale Sandlin, general manager of the Hawaii Cattleman’s Council.

Kodama expects wetter-than-average conditions to remain through the end of April.

“It’s not real likely that we are going to see drought conditions come roaring back,” he said.

The wet winter, though, has brought problems of its own.

Several strong storms have spurred flooding in parts of the state.

This winter, Oahu has seen several drenching downpours that have closed roads, trapped people in cars, and sent water pouring into homes.

