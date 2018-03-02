New weather satellite launches into space - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

New weather satellite launches into space

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A new weather satellite is now in space.

The GOES-S will more accurately track hurricanes, storms, wildfires and fog.

Bob Ballard from the National Weather Service joined us on Sunrise to dive into the new satellite.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly