Puka Tatupu, Ulima "Brandon" Luamanu and Salesi Fifita-Atkins are an up-and-coming band called the City Boys.

The local boys grew up together in the Kalihi area. And they just released their first single called "This Girl."

You can buy it on iTunes or Spotify.

They're performing tomorrow night at Mai Tai Bar in Ala Moana Center at 9 p.m.

