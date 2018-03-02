Kupuna Achievers: Dr. Satoro Izutsu

Dr. Izutsu has left an everlasting imprint in the world of medicine that goes beyond the islands. And it is not every day someone is honored with the "order of the rising sun" medal from the minister of foreign affairs of Japan. The prestigious medal is for years of dedication in his outstanding contribution in the health field AND partnership with Japan.
Dr. Izutsu was with the UH School of Medicine since 1989 and he retired as a professor of public health of psychiatry. Even with all of his accomplishments, he believes we should all think on a larger scale.
If you know aunties or uncles who are generous-- when it comes to sharing their talents and knowledge make sure to nominate them at HawaiiNewsNow.com
Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.