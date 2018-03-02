Kupuna Achievers: Dr. Satoro Izutsu

Dr. Izutsu has left an everlasting imprint in the world of medicine that goes beyond the islands. And it is not every day someone is honored with the "order of the rising sun" medal from the minister of foreign affairs of Japan. The prestigious medal is for years of dedication in his outstanding contribution in the health field AND partnership with Japan.

Dr. Izutsu was with the UH School of Medicine since 1989 and he retired as a professor of public health of psychiatry. Even with all of his accomplishments, he believes we should all think on a larger scale.

