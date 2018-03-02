Sunrise Open House: Single family homes in Royal Kunia

On today's Sunrise Open House, we look at single family homes in Royal Kunia, all in the 700s. Let's start with a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on Meki Place that just came on the market a couple days ago. Built in 2002, this home has almost 1400 square feet of living space on a lot of 5500 square feet. The listing calls it a rare "walk-around" lot in a zero-line community. There are 12 owned pv panels to keep your electric cost low. There's also a 2 car garage with an extra-long driveway that could provide additional parking. Meki Place 3 bedroom, 2 bath for $725,000. All the Royal Kunia homes we're featuring have a monthly association fee, but it is less than $100.

Next we will walk over to Keaukaha Place for a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 1640 square feet of living space on a 5100 square foot lot. This home was built in 1995 and remodeled in 2004. It's on a cul-de-sac with no rear neighbors and sits adjacent to a green belt. According to the listing, the master bedroom suite is large enough to accommodate an separate reading or entertainment area. The exterior was recently painted, there's new laminate flooring throughout, a home water purification system, and 24 owned pv panels. Keaukaha Place 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath for $750,000.

Finally, we visit Hakea Place in Royal Kunia for a 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with more than 1750 square feet of living space. This home sits on a lot of 4400 square feet and was built in 2003. According to the listing there's a loft that could be converted into a 4th bedroom. There are a/c window units in each bedroom as well as in the living and dining rooms. Hakea Place 3 bedroom, 3 bath for $778,000.

