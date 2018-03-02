Rainbow Warrior football DT Viane Moala transfers to Utah

Another Rainbow Warrior football player has decided to transfer from Manoa this offseason.

Defensive tackle Viane Moala has transferred to the University of Utah, according to an announcement from the school.

Hawaii transfer Viane Moala has signed with Utes & is on his way! 2017 honorable mention all-Mountain West DT had 36 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1FF, 1 PBU. Will redshirt in 2018 & have 2 years left to play. Read more https://t.co/s4mFFbnQdN. #goutes pic.twitter.com/HaWv4HmsV2 — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) March 2, 2018

Moala (6-feet-7, 290 lbs) requested and received his release from Hawaii after the end of the season.

He will have to redshirt this coming season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules.

In two seasons, Moala played in 24 games with eight starts. He was a 2017 honorable mention all-Mountain West DT with 36 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and four career blocks.