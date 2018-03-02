Rainbow Warrior football DT Viane Moala transfers to Utah - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Rainbow Warrior football DT Viane Moala transfers to Utah

Rainbow Warrior football DT Viane Moala transfers to Utah

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Another Rainbow Warrior football player has decided to transfer from Manoa this offseason.

Defensive tackle Viane Moala has transferred to the University of Utah, according to an announcement from the school.

Moala (6-feet-7, 290 lbs) requested and received his release from Hawaii after the end of the season.

He will have to redshirt this coming season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules.

In two seasons, Moala played in 24 games with eight starts. He was a 2017 honorable mention all-Mountain West DT with 36 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and four career blocks.

Powered by Frankly