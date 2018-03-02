Business Report: March air seats to neighbor islands - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Business Report: March air seats to neighbor islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

KAUAI
LAX 34,000
SeaTac 16,000
SFO 10,000
Phoenix 8,000 
Denver 5,000
Vancouver 5,000
Portland 4,000

BIG ISLAND
LAX 33,000 (5,000 to Hilo)
SFO 22,000
SeaTac 16,000
Tokyo 10,000
Vancouver 8,000
Phoenix 8,000
Oakland 5,000

MAUI
LAX 57,000
SFO 41,000
SeaTac 25,000
Vancouver 19,000 (+10,000)
Portland 16,000
San Jose 13,000
DFW 13,000
Oakland 10,000
Phoenix 9,000

