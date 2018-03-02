Forecast: A soggy Aloha Friday with low-lying clouds and passing showers

Happy Aloha Friday!

It is a soggy start with low-lying clouds and showers impacting Kauai and Oahu and many windward and mauka locations across the island chain. At times, we are seeing east-southeast winds over the western end that is drawing up some of the moisture.

We are tracking an upper level disturbance to our northwest that is providing low-clouds and some moisture. On the other end, there is a high pressure fan parked to our northeast that is keeping our winds coming. This will weaken this weekend, so there is a slow down in the winds expected.

The east-southeast winds will become more easterly this weekend with a return to more typical scattered windward and mauka shower activity.

A shallow cold frontal boundary will pass through the islands on Tuesday morning with northeasterly winds bringing a slight cool down in temperatures through next week Thursday.

A deeper look: Tuesday and Wednesday, cooler and drier air moving in behind the front will drop high and low temperatures by a few degrees with drier weather trends. By Thursday, a cold core upper level low drops into the islands from the north enhancing shower activity statewide.

Let's talk surf. Surf along east facing shores will gradually ease Sunday into early next week, but will remain rough due to strong onshore winds.

A small south swell will fill in over the weekend, then trend down early next week.

A mix of small to moderate north and northwest swells is expected by Sunday, with similar sources continuing next week.

Two larger overlapping northerly swells are possible Tuesday through Friday, which could generate advisory level surf along north facing shores beginning as early as Tuesday night.

- Jennifer Robbins

