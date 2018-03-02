HFD investigating cause of Waipio house fire

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire to break out from a home in Waipio on Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at around 7:35 p.m.

HFD said smoke and flames were coming from the kitchen of the single-story home on Lumi Street.

The fire was brought under control by 7:45 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Damage estimates are not yet available.

This story may be updated.

