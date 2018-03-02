3 women apparently struck by open-air bus in Waikiki

Three women were seriously injured after they were apparently hit by a trolley in Waikiki (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Three women were seriously injured after they were apparently hit by an open-air bus in Waikiki on Thursday night, Emergency Medical Services said.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Kalakaua and Royal Hawaiian avenues.

Paramedics said the women – ages 86, 67 and 62 – may have been struck by the rear wheel of the bus while crossing the street.

Both EMS and the Honolulu Fire Department responded.

The three women were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

This story may be updated.

