Postseason bound! Rainbow Wahine clinch Big West tournament berth with 73-64 win over UC Santa Barbara

It took a career-night from Makenna Woodfolk, but the Rainbow Wahine basketball team clinched a spot in the Big West Conference tournament with a 73-64 win over UC Santa Barbara tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The ‘Bows (12-16, 5-10 BWC) clinched a spot in the postseason after Woodfolk scored 27 points on 8-of-9 from the field while Sarah Toeaina rattled in 20 points of her own on 6-of-8 shooting.
With the win over UC Santa Barbara (12-16, 9-7 BWC), the Wahine are in a three-way tie for sixth place with UC Riverside and Long Beach State.
Hawaii will now look to solidify its seeding in the tournament this Saturday at the Stan Sheriff Center on senior night against Cal Poly. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. HT.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.