'Bows lose in shutout to Loyola Marymount, 3-0

For the first time this season, the Rainbow Warrior baseball team was held scoreless in a loss to Loyola Marymount earlier this evening, 3-0.

Kamehameha graduate Codie Paiva had a solid night on the mound at Les Murakami Stadium, holding the ‘Bows to four hits through nine innings.

The Lions broke the deadlock on a Nick Sogard score in the ninth, followed by Cooper Uhl’s two-run single.

The victory marked the first time since 1994 that Loyola Marymount beat Hawaii in Honolulu since 1994. The two sides will go at it again tomorrow night at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. HT.

