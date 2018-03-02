Rainbow Warriors start slow, can't overcome offensive woes against UC Davis, 70-59

The Rainbow Warrior basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow start today against UC Davis, falling to the Aggies 70-59.

Hawaii (16-12, 7-8 BWC) scored a season-low 21 points in the first half and the ‘Bows couldn’t overcome a poor offensive showing to complete the comeback. UC Davis (20-9, 11-4 BWC) won its fourth straight game, shooting 53.2 percent from the floor to upend the Warriors.

Mike Thomas scored a team-high 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting while Gibson Johnson (12 points) and Jack Purchase (11 points) contributed as well. T.J. Shorts II led all scorers on the night with 21 points.

The Warriors will look to end the regular season on a high note this Saturday against Cal State Fullerton.

