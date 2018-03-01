Report: Lack of shelters means you'll likely be on your own in an emergency

Emergency officials reviewing the state's disaster response vulnerabilities after the false missile alert are pointing at Honolulu airport as a major point of weakness.

When it comes to hurricanes, Hawaii has been lucky.

Since 1950, the state's only taken a direct hit three times with Dot, Iwa and Iniki. Now a new report written by the state's adjutant general says if a powerful storm hits the islands, most people would be on their own.

Hawaii has a population of about 1.4 million people, and there are only 277,376 available shelter spaces.

That breaks down to 182,797 on Oahu, 36,539 on Hawaii Island, 17,395 on Kauai and 40,645 on Maui.

"It's obvious there aren't enough shelters," said Brigadier General Moses Kaoiwi. "If you have a home you can shelter in it's probably better to stay at home."

While most hurricane shelters are in public schools, emergency officials say some of those buildings might not be strong enough to withstand disaster.

Despite a law that requires a structural engineer to examine each shelter, the majority of them haven't been properly looked at because each inspection costs $15,000.

"We build to code," said Department of Education spokeswoman Donalyn Dela Cruz. "Building code does not mean building to code that can withstand a Category 4 hurricane."

While there is legislation to fund a pilot project that would retrofit some schools, Dela Cruz says if the bill dies the school system doesn't have the money to make improvements.

"We stand ready to help our citizens. However we do need help as well to make sure our facilities can reach that goal," said Dela Cruz.

Meanwhile, the state is urging residents to harden their own homes.

"It's as simple as buying certain types of wood screws that are thin and very long to tie in the wall studs and the roof rafters, as well as tie in the wall studs to the floor." Kaoiwi said.

In the event you do end up going to a shelter during an emergency be prepared to bring your own supply of food, water and bedding.

Also know that all shelters are not pet friendly.

