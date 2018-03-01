Car seized after fatal hit-and-run in Makaha is towed from police lot

The Volkswagen Passat seized as evidence in a double fatal hit-and-run crash last week was moved Thursday from the Honolulu Police Department's tow lot.

The car had significant damage to the front passenger side. Red, evidence tape sealed the doors.

Jonah Ragsdale and Daniel Mole were hit and killed while they changed a tire along Farrington Highway last month.

Sierra Burns, 21, was found in the backseat of the car about 30 minutes later. She denies being the driver, but the car is registered to Burns.

She has been charged with negligent homicide and causing an accident that resulted in serious bodily injury.

Her court appearance is set for Monday.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.