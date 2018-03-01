Woman accused of fatally stabbing husband pleads not guilty

There's a new development in the case of the 23-year-old woman who has been accused of fatally stabbing her husband in their Red Hill home.

Evelin Iturbide plead not guilty to second-degree murder charges Thursday via TV link from the Oahu Community Correctional Center. Her bail is set at $750,000.

Iturbide made headlines statewide after telling police that she stabbed her husband after a night of 'fighting and drinking.' The night took a turn for the worse when she said her husband got aggressive and started choking her.

Her husband, Juan Iturbide was Marine sergeant from California. He was 24 when he died.

His wife was arrested shortly after police arrived at the Moanalua Hillside apartments on Ala Kapuna Street at about 11:15 p.m.

In court documents released Wednesday, police said Juan Iturbide suffered a puncture wound on his neck and that his blood was on the carpet and walls.

Evelin Iturbide initially told police that she found her husband bleeding on the floor after hearing yelling at the front door while she was putting her child to sleep.

After asking to to speak to an officer in private, however, she admitted to stabbing her husband. She said that after her husband choked and then released her, she ran to the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, described the scene after the stabbing as gruesome.

"I saw a blood trail leading from their apartment all the way down the stairs to where the EMS was parked," the neighbor said. "He was reportedly to be taken to the hospital alive so I did see him in his last moments. I feel really sorry for the family, for their daughter, definitely for their families back home."

A woman who was in the apartment and performed CPR on the victim said the couple was arguing before the stabbing.

Sources say police recovered a 12-inch kitchen knife at the scene.

Iturbide's next court appearance is scheduled for April 30.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.