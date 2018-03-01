President of Hawaii police union announces plans to retire

The head of the police union says he's retiring effective April 1.

SHOPO's president, Sgt. Tenari Maafala, also said he plans to leave the union.

The announcement comes as Maafala publicly spars with Police Chief Susan Ballard.

Last month, the police union filed a complaint with the state Labor Board, claiming Ballard was mistreating its leaders.

The complaint said three elected union leaders were involuntarily transferred to less attractive posts.

The union also accused Ballard of defaming Maafala by stating in a news report that he had abused overtime.

Maafala says he asked her to retract the statement, but she refused.

Maafala says his departure has nothing to do with the reassignment, but multiple sources tell Hawaii News Now he has not spent one day in his new role as a patrol officer in Waikiki. He has reportedly been using vacation time for the last three months.

He has spent nearly 30 years on the force. He's been president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers for 18 years.

