BJ Penn makes surprise appearance during UFC 222's open workouts

Max Holloway may not have been able to fight this Saturday night at UFC 222 in Las Vegas, but one legendary Hawaiian fighter did make an appearance during Thursday’s open workouts.
UFC Hall of Famer and Big Island native BJ Penn made a cameo appearance during UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg’s open workout earlier today in disguise as a “masked man.”
A few shots of @CrisCyborg grappling mystery man BJ Penn at the #UFC222 Open Workouts. ??: @allelbows pic.twitter.com/gfZVWicCoh— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 1, 2018
Penn, a highly-regarded Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, hit the canvas with Cyborg and rolled with her, much to the pleasure of fight fans in attendance.
So a mystery man crashed @CrisCyborg's #UFC222 Open Workout... (cough, cough @BJPenndotcom) ???? pic.twitter.com/WkanWwtEc5— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 1, 2018
Both Cyborg and Penn both train under the guidance Jason Parillo in Orange County, Calif.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.