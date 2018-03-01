BJ Penn makes surprise appearance during UFC 222's open workouts

Max Holloway may not have been able to fight this Saturday night at UFC 222 in Las Vegas, but one legendary Hawaiian fighter did make an appearance during Thursday’s open workouts.

UFC Hall of Famer and Big Island native BJ Penn made a cameo appearance during UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg’s open workout earlier today in disguise as a “masked man.”

Penn, a highly-regarded Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, hit the canvas with Cyborg and rolled with her, much to the pleasure of fight fans in attendance.

Both Cyborg and Penn both train under the guidance Jason Parillo in Orange County, Calif.

