Police seek public's help to solve man's murder

Police are asking for help in the unsolved murder of a 40-year-old man last year.

Masashi Hirose was found unconscious on a road across from Nuuanu Valley Park about 2 a.m. on Sept. 30.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The city Office of the Medical Examiner determined in November that Hirose's cause of death was a cranial cerebral injury from blunt force trauma to the head.

Police are asking for help identifying a vehicle that was driving in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on a cellphone.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.