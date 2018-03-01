Kauai hotel now accepting Bitcoin as payment

Those wanting to reserve a hotel room on Kauai now have an option other than cash.

Kauai Shores Hotel announced Thursday that it is now taking Bitcoin payments for online reservations. It's the first hotel on the island to accept Bitcoin for direct bookings and one of a small number statewide.

"We are continually looking for better opportunities to serve visitors on Kauai," said Tom Bell, president of Hawaiian Hotels and Resorts in a news release. "Providing greater payment flexibility is an important innovation that will help our guests relax and enjoy their time on the Garden Isle on their own terms."

"We look forward to accepting Bitcoin payments from all our guests who prefer to use cryptocurrency," Bell said.

For a limited time, The Kauai Shores Hotel will be offering patrons who use Bitcoin a reduced rate of $149 a night.

