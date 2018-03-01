ROAD WORK ALERTS

For the week of Saturday, Feb. 24, to Friday, March 2

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) EWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Ewa offramp (Exit 5A) and the Kualakai Parkway underpass on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

24-hour lane shift on the Halawa Heights/Stadium offramp (Exit 13B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 2, for concrete repairs.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Gulick Avenue overpass and the Kinau Street offramp (Exit 22) on Sunday night, Feb. 25, through Friday morning, March 2, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24-hour shoulder closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kalihi Street overpass and Kinau Street offramp (Exit 22) on Sunday, Feb. 25, through Friday, March 2, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

5) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keeaumoku Street overpass and the Piikoi Street underpass on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) KAIMUKI

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction at the Waialae Avenue overpass on Monday, Feb. 26, through Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) KAIMUKI

Alternating lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the 10th Avenue underpass on Thursday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) KALIHI TO AIEA

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Nimitz Highway onramp and the Aiea Heights Drive overpass on Thursday, March 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

9) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction at the Makakilo Drive overpass on Friday night, Feb. 23, through Saturday morning, Feb. 24, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for guardrail repair.

10) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Managers Drive overpass and Makakilo Drive overpass on Sunday night, Feb. 25, through Friday morning, March 2, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

11) KAPOLEI

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Wakea Street onramp and the Kualakai Parkway underpass on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for work on the median.

12) KAPOLEI

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kualakai Parkway underpass and the Makakilo Drive overpass on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday morning, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Kapolei Interchange Complex Phase 2 project.

13) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND WORK)

Shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kaahumanu Street overpass and the Aiea Pedestrian overpass for the H-1 Shoulder and Pavement Rehabilitation project.

Saturday, Feb. 24, from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26, Tuesday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 6:30 p.m.

14) PEARL CITY

Alternating lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the H-1/H-2 Split on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

15) PEARL CITY

Alternating lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the H-1/H-2 Split and the Kaimakani Street overpass on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for pothole repairs.

16) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Three lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pearl City/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10) and the H-1/H-2 split on Monday night, Feb. 26, through Friday morning, March 2, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for overhead sign work. If necessary, a fourth lane will be closed during the hours of 12 a.m. midnight and 4:30 a.m.

17) PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Nimitz Highway onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction at the Pearl Harbor Interchange on Sunday night, Feb. 25, through Friday morning, March 2, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

18) WAIKELE

Right lane closure on the Paiwa Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

19) WAIMALU TO AIEA (NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kaahumanu Street overpass and the Aiea Pedestrian overpass on Monday night, Feb. 26, through Friday morning, March 2, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., 4 a.m. for the H-1 Shoulder and Pavement Rehabilitation project.

20) WAIPAHU TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

One to two lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-1/H-2 merge and the Aiea Pedestrian overpass on Friday night, Feb. 23, through Saturday morning, Feb. 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., for the H-1 Shoulder and Pavement Rehabilitation project.

One lane closes at 4:30 p.m.

Two lanes close at 6:30 p.m.

All lanes reopen at 6:30 a.m.

21) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction at the Mililani/Wahiawa offramp (Exit 8B) on Friday night, Feb. 23, through Saturday morning, Feb. 24, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for guardrail repair.

22) WAIPAHU TO KAPOLEI

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the H-1/H-2 merge and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Tuesday, Feb. 27, through Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) WAHIAWA

Right lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in both directions between Leilehua Road overpass and Wilikina Drive on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., to remove emergency call boxes.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) AIEA

Alternating lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of Aiea Access Road on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sign installations and concrete median barrier work.

2) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Sunday night, Feb. 25, through Friday morning, March 2, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., for road improvements. The Ulune Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway will also be closed.

3) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Sunday night, Feb. 25, through Friday morning, March 2, from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for road improvements. The Ulune Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway will also be closed.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway/Pearl City offramp (Exit 1A) from the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction on Sunday night, Feb. 25, through Monday morning, Feb. 26, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for road improvements. The Halawa onramp onto the westbound H-1 Freeway will be open as a detour.

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the vicinity of the Kamehameha Highway onramp on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for excavation work. During this time, the Kamehameha Highway onramp in the Honolulu-bound direction will be closed. Traffic will be detoured.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) MAKAHA

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Makaha Valley Road on Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

2) MAKAHA

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Makua Valley Road and Kili Drive on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs. Traffic will be contraflowed. Pedestrian and bicycle access will be limited.

3) NANAKULI

Alternating right lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for traffic signal work.

4) NANAKULI (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Monday night, Feb. 26, through Friday morning, March 2, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

5) NANAKULI

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in westbound direction between the Aliinui Drive Overpass and Pohakunui Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waiawa Road on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

7) WAIANAE

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Alawa Place and Kaulawaha Road on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway in the northbound direction between Kahuhipa Street and Hui Iwa Street on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer work.

2) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) MAUNAWILI

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kailua Road and Kapaa Quarry Road on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope improvement work.

2) MAUNAWILI TO HAWAII KAI

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Makapuu Lighthouse Road on Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the northbound direction between Flamingo Street an Ulupii Street on Tuesday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

4) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Hihimanu Street and Ehukai Street on Thursday, March 1, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) WAIMANALO

Shoulder closure and lane shifts on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Kanapuu Drive and Humuniki Street on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway reconstruction and waterline relocation.

6) WAIMANALO

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Kumuhau Street and Poalima Street on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for cable installations.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kapuhi Street on Monday, Feb. 26, through Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kahekili Highway on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HALEIWA TO PUPUKEA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kaunala Street on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) HAUULA TO WAIKANE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Hauula Homestead Road and Waiahole Valley Road on Monday, Feb. 26, through Thursday, March 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

5) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lanes closed on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Puuhale Road on Tuesday night, Feb. 27, through Friday morning, March 2, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

6) KANEOHE

Lane shifts on Kamehameha Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway Overpass on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for utility maintenance.

7) MILILANI

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Lanikuhana Avenue and Ka Uka Boulevard on Thursday, March 1, through Friday, March 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

8) MILILANI

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Leilehua Road and Waikalani Drive on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope improvement work.

9) PUNALUU

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Puhuli Street and and Kina Place on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

10) WAHIAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Nui Avenue and Plantation Road on Monday night, Feb. 26, through Friday morning, March 2, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for traffic signal work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Emmeline Place and the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in both directions between School Street and Emmeline Place on Sunday night, Feb. 25, through Friday morning, March 2, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement striping.

3) KALIHI

Lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Kula Kolea Drive on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and paving work.

4) KALIHI

Two lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kula Kolea Drive and School Street on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and paving work.

5) KALIHI

Lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Kalihi Street and Emmeline Place on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and paving work.

6) KALIHI

Up to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Kalihi Street on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

7) KALIHI

Alternating lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and Valley View Drive on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drainage work.

8) KALIHI (WEEKEND WORK)

Left lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wilson Tunnel and Valley View Drive on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

9) KALIHI TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between North School Street and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

10) KANEOHE

Alternating lane closure on the Likelike Highway in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and Kamehameha Highway intersection on Thursday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for pothole patching work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Left lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and Ahua Street on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lanes closed on Nimitz Highway in both directions between Main Street and Valkenburgh Street on Sunday night, Feb. 25, through Friday morning, March 2, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

3) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Elliott Street and Aolele Street on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) HONOLULU

Shoulder closure on Nimitz Highway in both directions between Waiakamilo Road and River Street on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Pacific Street and Alakawa Street on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sewer work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) NUUANU

24-hour lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction at the Ahi Place intersection from Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project.

2) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Nuuanu Avenue and Jack Lane on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project.

3) NUUANU

Intermittent right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Waokanaka Street on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project.

4) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway between Waokanaka Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project.

Honolulu-bound lane closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kailua-bound lane closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope improvement work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Keawe Street and Coral Street on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sewer work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction in the vicinity of South Street on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sewer maintenance.

— DILLINGHAM BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right turn lane closed on Dillingham Boulevard in the westbound direction at the Middle Street intersection on Friday, Feb. 23, through Friday, March 2, over a twenty-four-hour period, for the Middle Street Pavement Reconstruction project. Right turns will still be accessible from the right through lane.

— MOKAPU BOULEVARD —

1) KAILUA

Right lane closure on Mokapu Boulevard in the Honolulu-bound direction between Oneawa Street and Kapaa Quarry Road on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drainage pipe installations.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

1) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Wilikina Drive in the northbound direction at the Macomb Road intersection on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Feb. 26, through Thursday, March 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ROOSEVELT AVENUE —

1) KAPOLEI

Roving lane closure on Roosevelt Avenue in the westbound direction between Geiger Road and Kamokila Boulevard on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WHITMORE AVENUE —

1) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Whitmore Avenue in the westbound direction between Center Street and Kamehameha Highway on Thursday, March 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— KEAHUMOA PARKWAY —

1) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Keahumoa Parkway in both directions in the vicinity of Kualakai Parkway on Friday, Feb. 23, through Friday, March 2, over a twenty-four hour period, for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

—KAUKONAHUA ROAD —

1) WAIALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kaukonahua Road in the westbound direction between Kaamooloa Road and Farrington Highway on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., for pole replacements.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA

Roving lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway overpass and N Rd on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) WAHIAWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kunia Road in the northbound direction between Plantation Road and Wilikina Drive on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Kunia Road in the northbound direction between South Range Road and Wright Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 28, through Thursday, March 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility pole replacements.

3) VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

Roving closure on Kunia Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Wilikina Drive on Thursday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— MOKAPU BOULEVARD —

1) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Mokapu Boulevard in both directions between Mokapu Saddle Road and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Monday, Feb. 26, through Thursday, March 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— MOKAPU SADDLE ROAD —

1) KAILUA

Lane closure on Mokapu Saddle Road in the westbound direction between Oneawa Street and Kapaa Quarry Road on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drainage work.

— KALIHI STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalihi Street in the southbound direction between Day Place and North King Street on Sunday, Feb. 25, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance cable repair work.

2) KALIHI

Lane closure on Kalihi Street in the Honolulu-bound direction between Makuahine Street and North School Street on Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pole replacements.

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Middle Street in both directions between North King Street and Kamehameha Highway on Friday night, Feb. 23, through Saturday morning, Feb. 24, and Monday night, Feb. 26, through Friday morning, March 2, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly, for the Middle Street Pavement Reconstruction project. Traffic will be contraflowed, and some turns may be restricted.

Pedestrians are directed to use the east sidewalk as the west shared use walk and bike path is closed.

— PAIWA STREET —

1) WAIKELE

Right lane closure on Paiwa Street in the southbound direction at the H-1 Freeway overpass on Monday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Portions of the Makai Roadway will be closed on Saturday night, Feb. 24, though Friday morning, March 2, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway repair work. Follow directional signs from the Makai Roadway to access Mauka Roadway to exit the Airport.