Rainbow Warrior football's 2018 schedule released

The opening kickoff of the 2018 football season is still a few months away, but its’ never too early for Rainbow Warrior football fans to get a taste of what to expect this coming season.
The Mountain West Conference released its 2018 football schedule earlier this morning which included Hawaii’s eight scheduled conference games.
The schedule includes 13 games – seven home and six road – in head coach Nick Rolovich's third season at the helm of the Warriors.
For the third consecutive year, the Rainbow Warriors will open on the road with a conference game at Colorado State, Aug. 25 in Fort Collins, Colo.
Date Opponent
Aug. 25 at Colorado State*
Sept. 1 Navy
Sept. 8 Rice
Sept. 15 at Army
Sept. 22 Duquesne
Sept. 29 at San Jose State*
Oct. 6 Wyoming*
Oct. 13 at BYU
Oct. 20 Nevada*
Oct. 27 at Fresno State*
Nov. 3 Utah State*
Nov. 17 UNLV*
Nov. 24 at San Diego State*
* Denotes Mountain West game | Home games are in bold
The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of the highest-ranked of the two divisional champions on Saturday, Dec. 1. Hawaii will open and close the regular season on the road for the first time in school history.
A total of seven of UH's 13 opponents appeared in bowl games last year – Colorado State (Gildan New Mexico), Navy (Military), Army (Lockheed Martin Armed Forces), Wyoming (Famous Idaho Potato), Fresno State (Hawaii), Utah State (NOVA Home Loans Arizona), and San Diego State (Lockheed Martin Armed Forces).
