Get a taste of some of the best local cuisine at Localicious Hawaii

Today marks the start of Localicious Hawaii and throughout the entire month, you can get a taste of the best local cuisine made with farm-fresh fare.
We're talking story with Chef Eric Leterc from The Pacific Club who is cooking, and Denise Yamaguchi, Executive Director of the Hawaii Agricultural Foundation
Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.