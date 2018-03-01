Injured wallaby recuperating at Honolulu Zoo - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Injured wallaby recuperating at Honolulu Zoo

The wallaby from Halawa is now at the Honolulu Zoo. It underwent surgery to remove its right eye. Linda Santos is the Director of the Honolulu Zoo.

