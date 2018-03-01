Volunteers sought as March marks Red Cross month

When disaster strikes, the Red Cross provides not only food, clothing, and shelter but crisis counseling for those who have lost a loved one or everything they owned. We are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and respond to disasters in Hawaii every 4 days.

Now is a great time for people to get involved with the Red Cross. Volunteers are the heart and soul of the Red Cross. The Hawaii Red Cross has about 3,000 volunteers statewide and over 95% of our services are provided by dedicated volunteers.

We also honor several Red Cross Volunteer Heroes during Red Cross Month, including volunteers from each island as well a youth and animal volunteer hero. We even have another 100-year-old volunteer that we are honoring this year! You’ll see some of their inspiring stories of dedication to the Hawaii Red Cross throughout Red Cross Month on Sunrise!

We are always looking for diverse volunteers of all ages and skill levels who can assist in our vital work. Red Cross volunteers not only respond to house fires, but teach lifesaving skills, support our military members in the community, and much more.

Hawaii is the most isolated population on the face of the earth, so we work hard to teach families, communities, and businesses how to prepare for disasters. In fiscal year 2017, the Hawaii Red Cross responded to 79 local emergencies, installed 1,741 smoke alarms in 627 homes, taught 2,753 keiki disaster preparedness, assisted 2,143 military families with emergency communications and trained 16,000 people in lifesaving skills.

For more information, go to redcross.org/Hawaii or call 739-8109 to make a direct financial donation

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.