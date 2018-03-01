50-year-old pedestrian fatally struck on Big Island

Officials on the Big Island are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash near the Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m., authorities say.

Police said a truck was traveling south on Queen Kaahumanu Highway when it struck the 50-year-old pedestrian who was walking within the southbound lane.

The victim was identified as Peter Sigrah, of Kailua-Kona.

When crews arrived on scene, a woman, who was not involved in the crash, was performing CPR on the pedestrian.

The victim was transported to the Kona Community Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.

Police do not believe speed and alcohol were factors.

Queen Kaahumanu Highway was shut down during the investigation, but it was reopened around 9:45 a.m.

This is the fifth fatal traffic incident compared to four at this same time last year.

This story will be updated.

