Hawaii lawmakers take up bill aiming to curb floatilla events

At a July 4 celebration on the water known as "Flotilla" Tuesday, Ocean Safety lifeguards had extra help from other agencies in rescuing several people after needed medical attention.

Floatilla hangovers aren't the only lingering effect of the Fourth of July party in Waikiki. Major concerns over public safety, underage drinking, and enforcement have many demanding a crackdown on drinking alcohol in the ocean.

City officials plan to take up a resolution aimed at restricting ocean party events, like the popular Fourth of July floatilla.

City Council to hear proposal that would crack down on 'floatilla' events

Having spent the Fourth of July holiday rescuing hundreds of partygoers from a chaotic floatilla off Waikiki, law enforcement officers and emergency medical responders decided to take a different approach ahead of Monday's Labor Day attempt at a similar party.

After the chaos caused by last July's alcohol-fueled floatilla, there's a push by Hawaii lawmakers to crackdown on drinking in ocean waters.

A proposal moving forward in House — House Bill 2617 — would make it illegal to drink alcohol within one thousand yards of any beach or shoreline statewide.

The measure only applies to individuals who are swimming, floating, wading or bodysurfing — with or without a flotation device.

During the July 4th floatilla, 10 people were taken to the hospital, one of them in critical condition, and ocean safety crews were stretched thin rescuing hundreds of participants from the ocean.

"The hope is we can get this under control," said State Rep. Kaniela Ing, who co-introduced the bill. "We've given these event organizers many chances and people's lives are in danger."

The city's emergency services director says these kinds of events are not only dangerous for those participating, but says they also put the rest of the public at risk.

"When we're pulling our resources in to transport and treat people from this particular event, if something happens on another part of the island, there may or may not be an ambulance unit that can get there as quickly to support that issue," said Jim Howe, Department of Emergency Services Director.

While the proposal seems to have wide support, some visitors say it would make them think twice about coming to Hawaii.

"If I wanna have a drink or beer, I wouldn't even want to come here because I'm on vacation," said Carlos Navos, who's visiting from Miami Beach.

The bill was changed to exclude commercial tours and events with approved permits.

Some lawmakers questioned if if the proposal should also only apply to certain beaches or specific holiday weekends.



Rep. Ing says the bill will help fix a loophole in the law.

"It's not OK to drink on the beach, that's illegal, but as soon as you step into the water, there's a loophole that allows you to drink," he said.

