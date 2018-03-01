Forecast: Passing showers, trade winds as we head into March

We are marching into March with some enhanced showers over the western end of the state due to an upper level disturbance. The breezy trade winds continue through the weekend but they are stepping onto the brakes, slowing down ever so slightly.

What is on the satellite? We are tracking a strong high pressure fan northeast of the state along with a low pressure system to the west that will produce breezy east-southeast winds today for the western end of the state and trade winds for the eastern end.

An upper level disturbance will rotate through the islands today enhancing showers over Kauai and Oahu. The greatest chances for rain showers will remain along the windward and mountain slopes through the weekend. Wind speeds will continue to slowly weaken over the next 48 hours.

Wind speeds have decreased below wind advisory thresholds, so there is no longer a wind advisory for all islands this morning. By Friday, surface wind speeds will continue to decrease into the upcoming weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will gradually ease below advisory levels over the weekend, but remain rough due to strong onshore winds. A small south swell will fill in Friday night into the weekend.

A mix of small to moderate north and northwest swells is expected by Sunday, with similar sources continuing next week. Two larger overlapping northerly swells are possible Tuesday through Thursday, which could generate advisory level surf along north facing shores.

High surf advisory for east-facing shores

EAST SHORES: 8 to 12 feet today, lowering to 7 to 10 feet Friday.

NORTH SHORES: 2 to 4 feet through Friday.

WEST SHORES: 1 to 3 feet through Friday.

SOUTH SHORES: 2 to 4 feet today, lowering to 1 to 3 feet Friday.

- Jennifer Robbins

