Man seriously injured in early-morning stabbing in Waikiki

Honolulu police are investigating what led to the stabbing of a 25-year-old man in Waikiki early Thursday.

According to police, the victim was stabbed in the abdomen somewhere in Waikiki, and although he appeared disoriented, he was able to walk about six or seven blocks to Kapahulu Avenue. That's where someone saw him bleeding and called authorities to report it.

At around 4:10 a.m., paramedics treated and transported the man to the hospital in serious condition.

The victim is believed to be in the military.

Authorities aren't sure where exactly the stabbing occurred, but one location of interest is on Nohonani Street off Kuhio Avenue, where possible witnesses were being interviewed.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time, but they are still gathering evidence and ask that anyone who may have further information contact them immediately.

This story will be updated.

