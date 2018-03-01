Waialua High robotics team burglarized abroad

Several pieces of electronic equipment, some personal items and a passport were stolen from a rental van belonging to the Waialua High robotics team on Wednesday night.

The team is in Montreal, Canada, preparing for a robotics competition.

"Our main parts that we brought up for the tournament, we actually had taken out of the van and put into our hotel room," said Glen Lee, robotics teacher at Waialua High. "It's just that some of our kids had left some of their own personal things when we went out for dinner."

The robots that the team had been developing all year were safely in the team's hotel room. The U.S. Embassy issued a temporary passport to the student.

The tournament that they compete in begins Saturday, and the team will be back in Hawaii on Monday.

The instructor, Glen Lee, will be traveling to Dubai in a few weeks to find out if he wins the $1 million global Teacher's Prize.

