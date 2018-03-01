Jury awards former Queen's nurse $3.8 million in racial discrimination lawsuit

A circuit court jury Wednesday awarded a woman more than $3.8 million in damages in a racial discrimination lawsuit against the Queen's Medical Center.

It's one of the largest damage awards in state history.

Ellen Harris was a registered nurse in the intensive care unit when she reported that patient safety was being jeopardized. She then became the target of racial threats.

Harris'ss lawsuit said in November 2011, she found a note in her work mailbox that used the "N" word against her. Then on Christmas Eve that same year, someone taped a photo of a hangman's noose on her work locker.

"After I got the noose I said I just wasn't going to go back anymore," she said.

Harris, who grew up in Mississippi, said she was fearful of going back to the job she had loved.

"It was kinda that fear after that, especially not knowing exactly who did it, because no one admitted to doing it."

"Queen's never apologized, never admitted liability, tried to degrade and criticize and make Ellen out to be a liar, which she is not," said her attorney, Carl Varady.

Varady also said Harris' supervisors at the medical center tried to downplay the incidents.

The trial for the lawsuit lasted five weeks. It took the jury less than a day to award Harris $630,000 for emotional distress, and another $3.2 million in punitive damages.

In a statement, Cedric Yamanaka, the Director of Corporate Communications for the Queen's Health Systems, said, "We are very disappointed in today's verdict and will be filing an appeal. Because this is pending litigation, we will not comment further."

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.