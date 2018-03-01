Rail inches closer to completion as vital operating system is activated

Honolulu's controversial and embattled rail project took a step in the right direction Wednesday.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit announced the electronic Automatic Train Supervision (ATS) system at the Rail Operations Center in Waipahu was brought online for the first time.

The system uses eight large monitors to oversee the entire 20-mile rail route. HART says operators will use the vital system to control and monitor trains during interim and full-service operations.

Cameras with the system also provide technicians a live view of the entire route, stations and inside the trains.

Now that the system is online, HART says they can now start doing life-like simulations.

The first phase of the project is set to open in late 2020.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.