Another chance to dance: Rumours cages sold to fellow downtown n - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Another chance to dance: Rumours cages sold to fellow downtown nightclub

By Olivia Peterkin, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Dillon Ancheta, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Image: Auction/file) (Image: Auction/file)
(Image: Auction) (Image: Auction)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Who could forget the famous cages at Rumours Nightclub? It was a popular feature of the club – and now lives on at a new location.

Club hoppers who said goodbye to Rumours in January can say hello again to the popular dancing cages at its new location: Scarlet Honolulu.

Scarlet purchased the two cages for $500 a piece.

A large collection of items from Rumours went up for auction Wednesday.

Items for sale included televisions, lights, sound systems and other club utilities. 

Rumours, a hot spot once frequented by a wide range of clubgoers, closed their doors on the last week of January this year. 

The Rumours sign once featured at the entrance to the club was also sold for $100.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly