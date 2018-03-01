Another chance to dance: Rumours cages sold to fellow downtown nightclub

Rumours Nightclub, the site of thousands of parties, pau hana gatherings and more than few high school dances, will close in January after 34 years.

Who could forget the famous cages at Rumours Nightclub? It was a popular feature of the club – and now lives on at a new location.

Club hoppers who said goodbye to Rumours in January can say hello again to the popular dancing cages at its new location: Scarlet Honolulu.

Scarlet purchased the two cages for $500 a piece.

A large collection of items from Rumours went up for auction Wednesday.

Items for sale included televisions, lights, sound systems and other club utilities.

Rumours, a hot spot once frequented by a wide range of clubgoers, closed their doors on the last week of January this year.

The Rumours sign once featured at the entrance to the club was also sold for $100.

