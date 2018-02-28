After getting $175,000 in a city settlement, Oahu man wanted by police

Francisco Franson says Honolulu Police officer Vince Morre was angry from the moment he walked in to the game room on September 5.

Former Honolulu Police Reserve Officer Joe Becera pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges stemming from a game room attack by fellow officer Vince Morre.

Jordan Topinio had warrants out for violating probation when he testified in federal court Friday against Vince Morre, the former Honolulu police officer who was caught on tape punching, kicking and throwing a chair at his head. And within five minutes of Topinio being on the stand, he was the one arrested.

HPD officer Vince Morre was caught on tape kicking and punching another man. File Image.

Jordan Topinio, 29, is a wanted man.

Topinio failed to show up for court just days after he and a friend were awarded a $175,000 settlement from the city for having their civil rights violated by Honolulu Police Officers in 2014.

Topinio was kicked in the face and had a bar stool thrown at his head in an Ala Moana area game room. His friend got slapped, punched and kicked.

It was a high profile police brutality case that was caught on surveillance video.

Topinio had to go to the hospital and had staples in head.

Then Honolulu Police Officer Vince Morre pleaded guilty to the attack and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. He has since been released.

Two other officers who were there did not participate in the beating but didn't report it right away and got probation.

Topinio has been in and out of jail for years for drug convictions and car theft.

He is on HOPE probation and when he didn't show up at his hearing in December of last year, a bench warrant was issued.

