Waialua High School to host Kapena at annual carnival this weekend

Looking for a fun family event for the first weekend in March? You might want to check out the annual Waialaua Carnival.

First established in 2015, the annual community event raises funds for special projects at Waialua High and Intermediate School.

This year's carnival will feature the popular EK Fernandez rides, games, food and entertainment. The headline group: Island music sensation Kapena.

The band Ekolu will also perform, along with Tahitian groups and hula halau.

All proceeds from the event will go back to the school.

The event is scheduled for March 2-4. Carnival hours are 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday March 2nd, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday the 3rd and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, click here.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.