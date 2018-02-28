Local Connection: Police Commission's New Leadership

The Honolulu police commission is under new leadership and promising a new attitude with the department, the city and the community.

New Chair Loretta Sheehan was the only member to publicly reject the buyout for Chief Kealoha – and her election to chair is a signal from the commission that it will finally play the role the public expects as a watchdog and over the department.

Meanwhile there was also an indication of how difficult that can be – as an officer who got in a video-taped fight with a woman and was fired won back his job in an arbitrator's decision.

We don't know exactly why that happened because the decision was secret and all the parties – including the police commission – were gagged from talking about it.

So much for transparency and concern for public trust.

We have high hopes for the new commission chair and the new police chief – but reform of this department won't be easy or come overnight.

