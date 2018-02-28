High bacteria levels found at Waimanalo Beach

By Samantha Brooks

Signs warning of high bacteria levels have been posted at Waimanalo Beach, and the public is advised to swim at their own risk.

Tests found enterococci bacteria in the water at levels of 175 per 100 milliliters. The safety threshold level is 130 per 100 milliliters.

Swimming at a beach with high bacteria levels can make you ill.

Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are advised to stay out of the water to avoid developing illness or infection.

