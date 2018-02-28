Woman suspected in hit-and-run that killed 2 asks for supervised release

Two heartbroken west Oahu families are begging a hit-and-run driver to come forward.

Two heartbroken west Oahu families are begging a hit-and-run driver to come forward.

Families of 2 men fatally struck by driver who fled: 'Why not render aid?'

Families of 2 men fatally struck by driver who fled: 'Why not render aid?'

Friends, relatives and strangers gathered to mourn the loss of two young men killed in a hit-and-run Monday night.

Friends, relatives and strangers gathered to mourn the loss of two young men killed in a hit-and-run Monday night.

'Devastating': A community tries to make sense of a hit-and-run that claimed 2 young men

'Devastating': A community tries to make sense of a hit-and-run that claimed 2 young men

A judge is considering whether or not a woman suspected in a deadly Makaha hit-and-run should be released with supervision.

Sierra Burns, 21, filed the motion for supervised release through her attorney, Victor Bakke, Wednesday. Burns also requested a reduction in bail.

Burns is currently being held in police custody after 2 men died in a hit-and-run accident last week Monday. She faces two counts of first-degree negligent homicide, two counts of failure to render aid, and one count of causing an accident involving bodily injury.

Her bail is set at $750,000.

Burns' attorney filed the motion, saying she can't afford the bail amount.

"There is nothing to indicate that Ms. Burns would be a flight risk or a risk to the community," the attorney said, in court documents.

Hawaii News Now dug into Burns' record and found that in 2016, she was arrested for DUI. However that case was dropped due to case congestion in the court system.

The decision to grant the motion will be made during her arraignment on March 5.

The men killed in the crash were identified as 21-year-old Jonah Ragsdale of Maili, and 23-year-old Daniel Mole of Nanakuli.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.