Mobile hygiene center's mission: Offer the homeless 'dignity' — one hot shower at a time

A non-profit is hitting the road to provide hot showers for homeless people.

On Wednesday, Project Vision launched Oahu's first mobile hygiene center.

The trailer is equipped with three full bathrooms. One is handicap accessible. Clients are given a towel, toiletries and a 20-minute hot shower.

"The propane tanks are mainly for our hot water heater," said Scott Stamps, of Project Vision. "It hooks up very simply with this water hose."

The program is called Hiehie. The name and it's mission are one in the same.

"Hiehie means to bring dignity," said Annie Valentin, of Project Vision. "We're really just trying to provide a quality, hot shower for people who maybe haven't had one in a while."

Soon, the mobile hygiene center could be coming to a neighborhood near you.

"We're still looking for the right sites. Different sites. So we welcome community partners to reach out to us if they have one. Call 201-3937 for more information," said Valentin.

The hygiene center has already made stops in Wahiawa and Kailua. The showers are offered in conjunction with job and housing resources.

"People really are grateful to take a hot shower in a private place," said Valentin.

The unit cost $150,000 and was paid for through donations. Right now, Project Vision is working to see if government will cover the cost of utilities.

Organizers are still working to finalize a schedule. Eventually, the goal is to have it up and running six days a week.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.