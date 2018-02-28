La Pietra holds 'do-over' blood drive after first one is rained out

By Samantha Brooks

HNN Spring Intern

The Blood Bank of Hawaii and La Pietra had a re-do Wednesday on a blood drive after heavy rains forced the school to end the first one early.

After the Valentine’s Day rain out, La Pietra’s Lifesaver Club resolved to not let the weather rain on their parade.

This time around, La Pietra opted to move the drive inside to avoid any potential downpours.

Some 17 students and 23 teachers and parents gave blood.

All blood collected from the drive is destined for Kapiolani Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.