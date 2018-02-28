On the road again: Hawaii looks to regain momentum away from home against UC Davis

Coming off an emotional senior night loss to UC Irvine this past weekend, the Rainbow Warrior basketball team will look to regain some late-season confidence on the road this Thursday against UC Davis.

Hawaii (16-11, 7-7 Big West) is currently in a tie for fifth place in the Big West standings heading into tomorrow night’s matchup against the Aggies (19-9, 10-4 Big West) in the final weekend of the regular season.

The Warriors can finish no higher than a tie for fourth and no lower than sixth by the end of this weekend, regardless of how well or poorly the team performs. On the other hand, UC Davis can capture a share of the Big West title with a pair of wins this weekend.

But the ‘Bows are 3-3 in conference road games this season and have already defeated the Aggies earlier this season, 77-72 in Honolulu. Hawaii will look for the season-sweep over the Aggies tomorrow at The Pavilion in Davis, California. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. HT.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.