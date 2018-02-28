Rainbow Wahine looking to end regular season on a winning note

With the end of the regular season in sight, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team is just looking to finish strong to carry some momentum into the Big West Conference tournament.

Hawaii (11-16, 4-10 Big West) will play host to UC Santa Barbara (12-15, 9-6 Big West) in the first of two final home games this weekend to sort out the tournament seeding.

As the No. 4 seed in the BWC standings entering Thursday night’s showdown against the ‘Bows, the Gauchos have won four of their last five games, dating back to Feb. 10, with their coming on the road at No. 2 Cal Poly, 73-72.

Senior forward Drew Edelman leads UCSB in scoring 16.2 points per game, scoring at least 20 points in six of her last seven games. She even scored 27 against the Wahine the last time the two sides met.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Wahine are playing for pride and for senior Sarah Toeaina. Toeaina, who is playing her final home games for the Wahine this weekend, has recorded back-to-back double-doubles in her past two games for the first time in her career.

The ‘Bows will look to defend their home court this Thursday night at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. HT.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.