Forecasters warn of 50 mph gusts as winds pick up in Hawaii - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Forecasters warn of 50 mph gusts as winds pick up in Hawaii

(Image: City Department of Parks & Recreation) (Image: City Department of Parks & Recreation)
(Image: City and County of Honolulu) (Image: City and County of Honolulu)
WAHIAWA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Forecasters say the parts of the state could see gusts of up to 50 mph through Thursday.

A wind advisory has been issued for Oahu, Kauai, Maui and portions of the Big Island, and 20 to 30 mph sustained winds are expected.

On Wednesday, the blustery winds brought down trees in several neighborhoods and forced the closure Wednesday of Wahiawa Botanical Garden.

The city said trees have fallen at several parks, including Kailua Beach Park, Kaiaka Bay Beach Park and Kapiolani Park.

No injuries were reported, but at Kailua Beach Park, a kiawe tree fell on a light pole.

Officials also said Wahiawa Botanical Garden would be closed Wednesday because of the high winds.

Staff will re-assess conditions Thursday.

The gusty winds associated with a strong high pressure system are expected to hold through the weekend.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly