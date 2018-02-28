Stijn van Tilburg receives national praise for recent performances

When it comes to men’s collegiate volleyball players, it’s difficult to find a better outside hitter than Rainbow Warrior Stijn van Tilburg.
Coming off an impressive week that saw the Netherlands native average 6.00 kills per set with a .418 hitting percentage, the van Tilburg was named the VolleyMob’s National Player of the Week, Off the Block/Molten National Outside Hitter of the Week and the Big West Conference Player of the Week.
The junior tied his career-high with 27 kills on .458 hitting in a loss to UC Irvine this past Sunday after racking up 21 kills last Friday in a four-set win.
The Warriors and van Tilburg will look to keep the good times rolling this Friday against No. 13 Concordia-Irvine at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. HT.
