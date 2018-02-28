State puts testing of attack warning siren on hold

Here's a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about Hawaii's false ballistic missile alert.

FACT CHECK: Here's everything we know about the false missile alert

On Thursday, residents won't hear a test of the "wailing" attack siren as they have on the first of the month since late last year.

That's because the test has been put on hold in the wake of January's fake missile alert.

State officials had initially said the siren tests would go forward.

But earlier this week, the test was put on ice — along with other elements of the state's ballistic missile preparedness campaign.

The state started testing the Cold War-era attack sirens in December, as part of an effort to raise awareness about the unlikely but not impossible threat of a nuclear missile attack on Hawaii.

Lt. Col. Chuck Anthony, spokesman for the Hawaii Department of Defense, said it's not yet clear when the attack warning siren tests will resume.

The test of the warning siren used in the event of a tsunami or hurricane will continue to be tested monthly.

