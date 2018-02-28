Warning-level surf pounding east shores of islands

Warning-level surf is pounding east-facing shores of the islands on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for east shores until 6 a.m. Thursday. A High Surf Advisory will then take effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters say high surf, generated by east-southeast winds, will reach up to 15 feet on Wednesday.

Ocean Safety officials on Kauai also sent out an alert warning beachgoers to avoid swimming at Poipu Beach due to the rough conditions.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

This story may be updated.

