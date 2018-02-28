HFD investigating building fire in Kailua - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HFD investigating building fire in Kailua

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
KAILUA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a building fire that broke out Wednesday in Kailua.

Firefighters responded just before 8 a.m. at a building on Hamakua Drive.

The fire was under control by 8:15 a.m.

It’s unknown what caused the blaze or whether there were any injuries.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly